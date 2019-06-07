Participants walk toward the Vedder River Trail in Chilliwack last Father’s Day, to raise awareness about prostate cancer. The event is taking place on Father’s Day again this year. (Progress file)

Join dad for a run in Chilliwack this Father’s Day

Prostate cancer fundraising event planned along Vedder Trail

This Father’s Day, there’s a chance to do something positive for all men.

The Fraser Valley 21st Annual Father’s Day Walk and Run is being held in Chilliwack, on June 16, one of four being held around the province.

The run offers an opportunity to honour prostate cancer survivors, promote awareness of the number one cancer for men, and raise money to help find a cure. In 2018 alone, $150,000 was awarded to three recipients in Vancouver to continue to fund research, thanks to the support of participants and those who pledge them.

Organizers encourage people to bring out their dad, or their children for the event which takes place along the Vedder River Trail.

The trail is popular for local runners and walkers, as it is hard packed and perfect for both activities, and the scenery is jaw-dropping astounding.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m., with registration until race start time at 9:30 a.m. There is a hot pancake and sausage breakfast provided by the Mount Cheam Lions Club at 10:30 a.m., along with entertainment. Finally, the run ends with prizes being handed out at about 11 a.m.

There is a lot of seating for those who are just there to cheer everyone on, along with Dilly the Clown and Miss Donna to entertain the kids.

The money raised from the Metro Vancouver, Chilliwack and Kamloops Walk/Runs goes to Prostate Cancer Foundation BC. The funds are used towards research, support groups, survivor programs and awareness of prostate cancer.

The Foundation has more than 20 support groups all over B.C. They have been leading the way in funding young researchers, educating the public and providing resources for men and their families. Prostate Cancer Foundation BC is a volunteer-based organization that represents B.C.’s prostate cancer patients, their families and their communities.

The Foundation was established in 1998 by a group of prostate cancer survivors who saw the need to raise money in order to fund and support research into the causes, detection, prevention and the treatment of prostate cancer. The mission of PCFBC is “To provide leadership and resources for prostate cancer support, awareness and research in BC.”

Men with prostate cancer have small tumours in the prostate. In the early stages when the cancer cells are only in the prostate, 90 per cent of the cases can be successfully treated. Unfortunately, during the early stages symptoms are very difficult to recognize. Without regular testing (PSA and DRE) it is very difficult to detect early stage prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer cells can spread to other parts of the body and produce secondary tumors (metastases) if untreated. At this point the chances of successful treatment are much lower. Prostate Cancer, most commonly, spreads to the bones and lymph nodes. Prostate Cancer BC suggests that men over 40 have a conversation with their doctor about the PSA test and DRE examination.

Prostate cancer, the most common cancer in Canadian men will afflict one in seven during their lifetime. It is more common where there is a family history, and it is being diagnosed more frequently in younger men. Research suggests that diet, environmental factors and genetics can impact prostate cancer occurrence. It is estimated that 25,500 Canadian men will be diagnosed this year, often without symptoms in its earliest, most treatable stage. In B.C. 3,400 will be diagnosed and 530 will die in an average year.

For more information visit www.prostatecancerbc.ca To volunteer or register, visit www.thefathersdayrun.ca.

