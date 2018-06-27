John Volken Academy donates food vouchers to at-risk Surrey students

Volken donating 250 $25 vouchers for the academy’s Price Pro store to Safe Schools students

JVA founder John Volken (centre) at the Price Pro store in Newton, during an announcement for at-risk youth in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Newton-based John Volken Academy announced Tuesday it will be donating food vouchers to at-risk Surrey students.

JVA has committed to distributing 250 $25 vouchers this June to youth enrolled in the Surrey Safe Schools program.

The vouchers will be redeemable at PricePro, the warehouse store that is operated by students in the recovery academy and is next to the JVA’s $65-million residential addiction treatment centre for young adults.

After this month, the donations are expected to continue, but are to be distributed to other organizations around the Lower Mainland.

JVA founder John Volken and CEO Steve Whiteside made the donation announcement at Price Pro (6911 King George Blvd.) Tuesday morning.

Accepting the donation Tuesday was Safe Schools’ Sarah McKay (Youth Diversity Liaison), Joe Calendino (former gang member and recovering addict who created the gang prevention program Yo Bro Yo Girl), as well as some Safe Schools students.

Safe Schools is a Surrey School District program that “delivers resources and programming that offers education, prevention, and intervention services for students, staff and families related to school and student safety, well-being and success.”