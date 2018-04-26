John Volken Academy donates $10K of product to Surrey Food Bank

Food bank director notes an increase in working families and immigrants using the charity

The John Volken Academy team drops off $10,00 in food items to the Surrey Food Bank on April 25. (Photo: Lisa Burden/Surrey Food Bank)

The John Volken Academy (JVA) made a significant donation to the Surrey Food Bank.

Volken and his team dropped off thousands of dollars worth of food on Wednesday (April 25).

“Today’s donation was about $10,000 worth of product that we needed for our clients,” said Feezah Jaffer, Surrey Food Bank Executive Director, on Wednesday. “We got diapers, very large sized diapers, meals-in-a-box, so something that will last for a long time.”

Feezah explained this is the beginning of a new relationship between the food bank and the JVA.

“It started when we were approached by the academy foundation, which wanted to give $75,000 worth of gift cards to families in need every year,” she said. “I said, ‘well that’s a wonderful idea and wonderful support for families but for us, because of the nature of what we do, the product is more valuable because we can see it go into the hands of those who need it.’

“They were really great about doing it,” she added. “This was kind of the kick-off, this $10,000, and hopefully it will be an ongoing thing.”

Jaffer said the donation was timely, because the Whalley-based food bank is seeing more working families with young children and immigrant families coming through their doors.

“Those are the big two demographics that we’re seeing more of, so this donation is very timely, especially with young children and diapers — we never have enough and are always looking for diapers. Especially the bigger sizes. People don’t always think about the 18-month-old, or the two- or three-year-olds who also need them.”

Meantime, the food bank is in need of protein items as well as baby formula, said Jaffer.

“Those are the two big things right now.”

See more at surreyfoodbank.org.



