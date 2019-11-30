Jingle Bell, Festival of Lights events planned for White Rock

A number of Christmas-related events are planned for Dec. 7

There are a number of events planned that will light up the White Rock waterfront Dec. 7.

The city, in partnership with the White Rock BIA, South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the White Rock Museum are to host a ‘Jingle Bell White Rock’ event on the Saturday, which aligns with the first day of the city’s Festival of Lights.

The Memorial Park event is to feature Christmas crafts, music and live performances from 2-6 p.m. Photos with Santa are to be held from 2:30-5:30 p.m., with pets being allowed into the picture from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The mayor and council are to host a lighting ceremony for the Festival of Lights display at 4:30 p.m. The Festival of Lights will remain in Memorial Park and area until Jan. 5.

Also happening that day will be one of South Surrey and White Rock’s most popular – and colourful – pre-Christmas traditions, the Lighted Boat Parade.

Decorated sailboats from the White Rock-based International Yacht Club of B.C. are to sail past the south end of the White Rock Pier at 5:30 p.m.

