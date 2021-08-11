Japanese Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

Third and final ‘Surrey Voices’ event of the summer

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association hosted itsfinal “Surrey Voices” events Wednedsay (Aug. 4), highlighting the different communities in the city.

Wednesday’s event featured performances by the classical Japanese dance group, Satsuki-kai, who hosted a workshop.

According to the BIA, the group formed in May of 2011 Nishikawa Kayo of the Nishikawa School of Japanese classical dance to give people an opportunity to enjoy learning Japanese dance.

Going out to photograph the @dtsurreybia "Surrey Voices" events has been fun, especially after a year of no events. #surreybc @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/MhwZzPva9o — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) August 11, 2021

The first event on July 28 focused on the Indigenous community, with performances by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, who then led a small workshop on powwow dancing, and storytelling by Kung Jaadee.

VIDEO: Indigenous Voices, July 29, 2021

The second event on Aug. 4 featured the Caribbean community, with performances by the musical group, Sweet Pan, and dancing by Androsia Wilde.

VIDEO: Caribbean Voices, Aug. 6, 2021



