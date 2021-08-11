The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Japanese Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

Third and final ‘Surrey Voices’ event of the summer

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association hosted itsfinal “Surrey Voices” events Wednedsay (Aug. 4), highlighting the different communities in the city.

Wednesday’s event featured performances by the classical Japanese dance group, Satsuki-kai, who hosted a workshop.

According to the BIA, the group formed in May of 2011 Nishikawa Kayo of the Nishikawa School of Japanese classical dance to give people an opportunity to enjoy learning Japanese dance.

The first event on July 28 focused on the Indigenous community, with performances by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, who then led a small workshop on powwow dancing, and storytelling by Kung Jaadee.

VIDEO: Indigenous Voices, July 29, 2021

The second event on Aug. 4 featured the Caribbean community, with performances by the musical group, Sweet Pan, and dancing by Androsia Wilde.

VIDEO: Caribbean Voices, Aug. 6, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CommmunityJapan

Previous story
South Surrey couple donate $250K to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for epilepsy research

Just Posted

The Beauty Shop Dolls sing at Hawthorne Park on Aug. 26, as part of the sold-out Sounds of Summer concert series. (File photo)
Sold-out Sounds of Summer concerts start Thursday in Surrey

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association had its third “Surrey Voices” event at Holland Park on Wednesday (Aug. 11, 2021). This week’s featured Japanese art, dancing and music with performances by the classical Japanese dance group Satsuki-kai. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Japanese Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts music, dancing event

A conceptual drawing of a large plaza on the north side of the future 160th Street SkyTrain station. (Image: surrey.ca)
City of Surrey seeks feedback on updated Fleetwood plan

Joseph Chung is shown in 2012, a few days before he died at age 32. Joseph’s parents, Drs. Peter and Stephanie Chung, are donating $250,000 to the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation to help fund care for those diagnosed with epilepsy and advance research into the disorder. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey couple donate $250K to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for epilepsy research