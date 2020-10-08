Tamara Jansen chats with a police officer at an informal “Coffee with Cops” chat session in Cloverdale in 2019. Jansen was appointed to the Finance Committee Oct. 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Jansen appointed to finance committee

Cloverdale -Langley City MP joins several other MPs on bipartisan committee

Tamara Jansen has been appointed the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on Finance.

The Cloverdale -Langley City MP was named Oct. 6 and joins several other MPs on the bipartisan committee.

In a press release issued Oct. 7, Jansen said she was honoured with the appointment and was “eager to get to work contributing to an economic recovery from COVID that is executed sustainably and responsibly.”

“My experience on the Health Committee during COVID-19 provided a unique opportunity to scrutinize the government’s initial response to the pandemic.”

The release stated Jansen is “excited to begin hearing from Canada’s business leaders and key stakeholders during the upcoming pre-budget consultations.”

Jansen said Canada’s current financial situation concerns her. “We lost our AAA credit rating during COVID, we are experiencing the worst unemployment in the G7, and we have added hundreds of billions of dollars to our national debt.”

Jansen added she’s going to work hard on the committee to “prevent our current situation from becoming long-term structural deficits that will heavily burden future generations of Canadians.”

According to ourcommons.ca, the mandate of the Standing Committee on Finance is to “study and report on all matters relating to the mandate, management and operation of selected federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Finance and the Canada Revenue Agency, and to conduct pre-budget consultations.”

The committee consists of 12 MPs: six Liberals, four Conservatives, one Bloc Québécois, and one NDP.


