A May 5 walk to explore White Rock’s West Beach neighbourhood is to begin at The Passenger statue. (File photo)

‘Jane’s Walk’ planned in White Rock

West Beach area to be focus of morning tour

A walk to explore White Rock’s past, present and future is set for Saturday, May 5.

According to a news release, resident Ken Wuschke is to lead the 10:30 a.m. Jane’s Walk-White Rock tour, “looking at the hidden treasures of West Beach and also discussing what the future of this neighbourhood can be.”

Jane’s Walk is part of an international movement celebrating the life of Jane Jacobs, the release notes. Jacobs was a community leader in Manhattan and Toronto where she helped save neighbourhoods from freeways being built through them.

The May 5 walk in White Rock will focus on the architecture and special places of the West Beach area, the release states.

It points to the difference between changes seen in West Beach – described as “one of the earliest neighbourhoods of White Rock” – and Crescent Beach.

“When the Great Northern Railway built the shoreline route around the Semiahmoo Peninsula two getaways from the hustle and bustle of Vancouver sprang up,” the release states.

“Today Crescent Beach is intact as a neighbourhood in Surrey that clearly shows its past. While White Rock’s West Beach retains traces as some houses are torn down and new ones are built.”

The walk is free. Those interested are asked to meet at The Passenger sculpture, by the White Rock Museum (14970 Marine Dr.)

For more on Jane’s Walks, visit janeswalk.org

