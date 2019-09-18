‘Jail’ time for Surrey business and community leaders in Crime Stoppers fundraiser

Jail & Bail participants behind bars at a 2018 fundraiser for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers held in Vancouver, from video posted to youtube.com.

Some of Surrey’s business and community leaders will be locked in a “County Jail” to raise “bail” from their friends and colleagues.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ first-ever Jail & Bail event in Surrey, set for lunchtime Friday (Sept. 20) at Central City’s outdoor plaza, will raise money for the organization.

Jail & Bail participants include Gordie Hogg (MP, South Surrey-White Rock), Garry Begg (MLA Surrey-Guildford), Elizabeth Model (Downtown Surrey BIA), Stephen Dooley (SFU Surrey), Adam Jaffer (KPU), Bill Rempel (Blackwood Partners), Randy Mann (Randy Mann Real Estate) and Norman Stowe (Pace Group), among others.

Each of the “accused” will be brought before “honourable judges,” have “trumped-up charges” read out publicly and “bail” set. They’ll be put behind bars, and can’t exit until they raise their “bail.”

The full list of “2019 Most Wanted” is posted at solvecrime.ca, along with “bail” amounts.

“Despite what some people think, we’re not the police,” Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said in a release. “We’re actually an independent, non-profit charity that operates solely on funds raised. We appreciate any donation, and we’re thankful for the participation of all those who’ve agreed to be our ‘jailbirds’ this year. The ‘bail’ they’ll raise will help keep our 24/7 tips line and other anti-crime programs in operation for the benefit of everyone.”

Friday’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central City, 13450 102nd Ave., Surrey.

Similar Jail & Bail events have been held in Vancouver, including one on Sept. 12.

In 2018, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers collected close to 5,400 tips resulting in 135 arrests, 577 charges and $1.8 million in drugs and property seized, the organization said in a media release.



