File photo Rising White Rock-based musician Richard Tichelman is one of the headliners of the City’s Canada Day By The Bay, July 1 on the West Beach waterfront.

It’s the start of a busy summer on the Peninsula

Activities and entertainment abound in July and August

Summer has arrived – and it’s going to be a busy one on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, with many fun activities scheduled to appeal to residents of all ages.

Even though repairs to White Rock’s storm-ravaged pier won’t be complete until the end of August, there’s plenty to draw visitors down to Marine Drive during the summer months, as people start to get full value from the newly-upgraded Memorial Park, adjacent to the old station building housing White Rock Museum and Archives.

Although the White Rock Events Society was not able stage a smaller-scale revival of the Canadian Open Sandcastle competition this year, the event’s memory lives on in the museum’s current exhibit, Castles In Your Mind: The Sandcastle Phenomenon 1979-1987, which traces its history through archival photos, vintage footage and historic objects.

The show runs until Oct. 7; more information from whiterockmuseum.ca

This week marks the last in the current season of free outdoor movies at Memorial Park. Thursday, June 27 the movie – starting at sundown – will be the original 1977 Star Wars movie with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher (now known as Episode IV – A New Hope. Arrive early – and bring chairs or cushions – for best seating.

Formally opening Memorial Park for the public, White Rock’s Canada Day by the Bay (Monday, July 1) will include live entertainment at the park’s main stage from noon; and a concluding fireworks display at 10:15 p.m.

Other activities (starting from 10 a.m.) include vendors along the West Beach promenade, and, at Bayview Park – the western-most limit of the promenade – kids zone face painting and balloon twisting with Korki the Clown, live entertainment on the community stage and the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association BBQ (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Main stage entertainment will includes Group Asi Somos, Victoria Anthony, Derby Town, Alexis Lynn, Richard Tichelman, Groove Terminal, 4 Quarter Band, Daysormay and Lovecoast, with entertainment of the community stage, including Music with Marnie, XBa School of Dance, P.J. Talbot’s Rock Camp bands, plus students of the Golden Glory Fitness and Martial Arts and Duniya Dance academies.

The newly-renamed TD Concerts For The Pier series returns starting July 4 and runs to Aug. 15 with concerts alternating at Memorial Park, the Totem Park parking lot on East Beach and the Five Corners area at the foot of Johnston Road.

While the concerts are free, donations to the pier rebuilding fund will be gratefully accepted.

Headliners will include Canadian rock legends Prism and The Crash Test Dummies, blues master Jim Byrnes and tribute/nostalgia acts Kalimba (saluting Earth, Wind and Fire), The Fab Fourever, Eagle Eyes and Dr. Strangelove (for full schedule, visit whiterockbia.com).

For fans of athletic excellence, the classic Tour de White Rock event will return for two full days of exciting cycling races featuring national and international contenders, with routes covering most of the White Rock hillside.

And the City of White Rock and Semiahmoo First Nation will present the combined White Rock Sea Festival-Semiahmoo Days event Aug. 2-4, including a full schedule of entertainment on several stages, children and family-oriented activities, the famed SFN salmon BBQ, and, of course, the annual sea festival torchlight parade along Marine Drive.

Live theatre will be very much a part of the scene in August, with three exciting new productions running simultaneously.

Beach House Theatre (at its state-of-the-art tent stage at Blackie Spit, adjacent to Crescent Beach, Aug. 13-18) will present the Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet for evening performances at sunset, with daytime matinees of the family- friendly Love You Forever, and More Munsch.

Meanwhile, Peninsula Productions will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 drama of small-town life, Our Town, at its newly-revamped ‘black box’ theatre space next to the arena at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.) from Aug. 9 to 24.

Previous story
Legacy of South Surrey rugby player comes ‘full-circle’

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tank crushing a hit at Cloverdale Legion open house

The open house featured military vehicles, games and a barbecue along with the tank crushing

City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

Facility’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Don’t miss the next Market Days on July 27

Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche

Guildford-raised forward currently in WHL with Brandon Wheat Kings

VIDEO: Surrey’s former Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang

The Flamingo opened in July 1955 as a motor hotel with 20 rooms

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

Most Read