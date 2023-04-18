The Rotary Club of Semiahmoo is hosting its annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, April 22, with proceeds benefiting the White Rock/South Surrey Sources food bank. (Leighann Blackwood/Unsplash. photo)

The Rotary Club of Semiahmoo is hosting its annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, April 22, with proceeds benefiting the White Rock/South Surrey Sources food bank. (Leighann Blackwood/Unsplash. photo)

It’s breakfast time for annual White Rock Rotary fundraiser Saturday

Proceeds from pancake breakfast to benefit the South Surrey/White Rock Sources food bank

What better way to start a Saturday than with a delicious breakfast?

The Rotary Club of Semiahmoo (White Rock) is holding its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, April 22, with proceeds raised benefiting the White Rock/South Surrey Sources food bank.

The yummy fundraising event happens from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at White Rock Baptist Church, located at 1657 140th St. in Surrey.

There will be vegetarian options available for breakfast patrons, as well as entertainment and a kids corner.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children aged six to 12; kids under 12 eat for free.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at C&K Courtesy Cleaners (1959 152 St.).

Visit semiahmoorotary.org for more information.

