Hope the golden retriever puppy is surrounded by volunteers at Hope Secondary School. The adorable guest was renamed as a way of saying thank you to the many volunteers who helped hundreds of people during the floods in Hope. (Photo/Hope Secondary School)

‘It’s a mascot!’: Rescued puppy renamed as salute to flood aid volunteers in Hope

“Hope” sheltered at HSS for three days with their family

Many furry friends were saved during the floods in the Hope area, but one pup really captured the hearts of local volunteers.

Volunteers at Hope Secondary School left a lasting impression on one stranded family who stayed in Hope for three days; some much so, they renamed their golden retriever puppy Hope.

A photo posted on the school’s Facebook page on has garnered plenty of attention with the adorable Hope at centre stage, surrounded by volunteers.

“A mascot!” exclaimed Terry Fines Flexhaug. “Awesome. A huge thank you to all of the volunteers!! You are all amazing and helped an incredible amount of people.”

According to school superintendent Balan Moorthy, as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, more than 1,000 people were welcomed to the school, which gave them a place to rest, warm up and recover as they waited out the floods.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodHope

