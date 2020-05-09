The Ismaili Muslim community sews masks for Surrey Food Bank, and other organizations. (Submitted photo: Shelina Dilgir)

The Ismaili Muslim community is looking to give back to several communities, including Surrey, with two initiatives.

The community, through its Ismaili CIVIC initiative, is organizing a Ramadan food drive, as well as sewing masks for food bank workers.

“Food programs through schools and community centers are suspended due to social and physical distancing measures put into place by the various Health Authorities. Meanwhile, food banks and other charities are also dealing with new challenges imposed by social distancing including the need for personal protective equipment,” reads a release from the organization.

For the food drive, they are partnering with various grocers throughout Canada for people to donate newly purchased food, which will through be directly donated to food bank partners.

It launched April 30, with donated items going to the Surrey Food Bank, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Muslim Food Bank, Share Food Bank and Richmond Food Bank.

In Surrey, people can donate at the Fleetwood Save-On-Food store.

Volunteers have also been sewing masks for workers at several organizations, including the Surrey Food Bank. Others include Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Quest Food Exchange, Youth Covenant House, YWCA, Habitat for Humanity, United Way and Lookout Society.

Ismaili CIVIC volunteers have committed to making 2,000 masks, according to the release.

Ismaili CIVIC is an initiative of the Canadian Ismaili Muslim community “to demonstrate its long-standing commitment to Canada, improve the quality of life of all citizens, strengthen its deep-rooted ethic of volunteer service, and exemplify Islam’s core values of peace, compassion, and care for the vulnerable.”



