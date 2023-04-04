International nod for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation gala

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s senior events officer Ashleigh Morriss (centre) and Joelle Paleologou (right), chair of the foundation’s gala committee, received the award at a ceremony held in Orlando, Florida. (Contributed photo)

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has something to celebrate after winning an international award last month at Special Event Magazine’s Annual Gala Awards competition.

Held March 30 in Orlando, Fla., the ceremony highlighted PAHF’s 2022 gala – La Dolce Vita – with its Best Fundraising or Nonprofit Event award, for “outstanding work in the nonprofit special events industry worldwide.”

“We are so excited to bring this award home to White Rock,” foundation senior events officer Ashleigh Morriss said in a news release.

Morriss has co-led the event with gala committee chair Joelle Paleologou for the past seven years.

“Over the years, our little gala that could has transformed into the most anticipated fundraising event in our community,” she continued.

“International recognition of this kind would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteer Gala Committee members, supporting partners, and our incredibly generous sponsors. We are so grateful!”

The hospital gala, first planned for 2020, was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually occurring on May 2, 2022, La Dolce Vita “celebrated the lush beauty, tantalizing food, and succulent wine that goes hand-in-hand with The Sweet Life, Italian-style,” the news release states.

It raised more than $900,000 for Peace Arch Hospital.

Other finalists in the Best Fundraising or Nonprofit Event category were The Henry Ford’s Carver-Carson Society Moveable Feast and Awards Dinner; and, Biotopia – German Garden at Floriade Expo.

This year’s PAHF gala – Alice… Curiouser & Curiouser – set for May 6 at Centennial Arena, has already sold out.

To get on a wait list, email vicki@pahfoundation.ca

