Staff Sergeant Wendy Mehat sits down with two local residents during a 2017 Coffee with a Cop event in Cloverdale. (File photo)

Informal ‘Coffee with Cops’ events return across Surrey in October

Five events are planned throughout the month

Surrey RCMP’s “Coffee with Cops” events are returning this month.

The “informal” sessions are a chance for residents to ask questions, find out about work being done by police in their neighborhood, and to learn how they can get involved in keeping Surrey safe.

“The community is at the heart of our public safety strategy. Connecting with residents, hearing their ideas, and understanding their concerns helps us to target our community safety strategies and initiatives,” said Inspector Wendy Mehat, Community Support and Safety Officer, in a release. “It’s nice to be able to speak to residents in an informal setting, and the feedback we receive from the community is invaluable.”

Mehat and the Community Response Unit will be hosting Coffee with Cops events in each of Surrey’s five Districts. The sessions are open to all area residents and businesses and no registration is required.

Surrey RCMP says the events have proven to be quite popular over the past four years.

Event dates are as follows:

Guildford/Fleetwood

Oct. 15 – 10 to 11 a.m.

Cuatro Coffee Shop (202 – 9014 152nd St., Surrey)

—-

Cloverdale/Port Kells

Oct. 16 – 10 to 11 a.m.

The Rustic Rooster (5723 175th St., Surrey)

—-

South Surrey

Oct. 16 – 2 to 3 p.m.

Joyful Indulgence Bakeshop Café (101 – 15222 32nd Ave., Surrey)

—-

City Centre/Whalley

Oct. 17 – 10 to 11 a.m.

Prado Café (13495 Central Ave., Surrey)

—-

Newton

Oct. 18 – 10 to 11 a.m.

Espresso Café (1112 – 7330 137th St., Surrey)

Delta resident up for volunteering award from MS Society

