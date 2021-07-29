Shyama-Priya of the Wild Moccasin Dancers performs during the Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association’s kickoff to its Surrey Voices events. The July 28th event focused on Indigenous communities, with dancing and storytelling. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Indigenous Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts storytelling, dancing event

Two more ‘Surrey Voices’ events planned this summer

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is hosting a few “Surrey Voices” events this summer, highlighting the different communities in the city, and it kicked off Wednesday (July 28) with a focus on Indigenous communities.

Wednesday’s event featured performances by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, who then led a small workshop on powwow dancing, and storytelling by Kung Jaadee.

The “Surrey Voices” events continue at Holland Park with Caribbean art, dancing and music on Aug. 4 and Japanese art, dancing and music on Aug. 11. The events run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.


