Indigenous Voices: Downtown Surrey BIA hosts storytelling, dancing event

The Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is hosting a few “Surrey Voices” events this summer, highlighting the different communities in the city, and it kicked off Wednesday (July 28) with a focus on Indigenous communities.
Wednesday’s event featured performances by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, who then led a small workshop on powwow dancing, and storytelling by Kung Jaadee.
The “Surrey Voices” events continue at Holland Park with Caribbean art, dancing and music on Aug. 4 and Japanese art, dancing and music on Aug. 11. The events run from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
