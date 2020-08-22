‘Incredible’ response to Surrey storytelling program for seniors prompts repeat

Applications are being accepted for the second cohort of a free storytelling/life coaching program for seniors in Surrey. (Surrey Shares Facebook screenshot)

Recruiting is underway for the second round of a program aimed at Surrey seniors who are interested in learning about goal-setting and storytelling.

Surrey SHARES, an initiative of the Surrey Intercultural Seniors Social Inclusion Partnership Network, first put a call out in April for seniors interested in working on goal-setting and personal growth with a certified life coach, and with a speaking coach on public-speaking skills and telling stories of personal interest.

Following a 16-week course – funded in part by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, and adapted to be held online and over the phone due to COVID-19 – those initial stories were recorded during an event last Friday (Aug. 14) in the amenity room of Chorus, an inclusive housing project in South Surrey. They’ll be shared on the Surrey SHARES Facebook page in the coming weeks.

Now, round two is planned. Set for 12 weeks, it’s to start on Sept. 14.

Facilitator and life coach Jessika Houston said the first call for participants received an “incredible response” from the community, and she is hopeful even more people will sign up for the second cohort.

She emphasized that only Surrey residents can participate, as it is a Surrey initiative. Anyone aged 55 and older who calls the city home and would like to get involved may contact Houston at gngcoach@gmail.com



