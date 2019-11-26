Inaugural toy drive will benefit Cloverdale Community Kitchen

The inaugural Cloverdale Toy Drive is set to take place Dec. 8 at Elements Casino. (Photo: Submitted)

The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce wants to make a difference this Christmas.

That’s why they’ve partnered with Elements Casino to put on a toy drive.

“This holiday season we wanted to give our valued members and our neighbours an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children in Cloverdale—the community where we live, work, and play,” said Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce (CCC).

The toy drive will be held at Elements Casino Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The @CloverdaleCOC is partnering with @ElementsSry to put on a toy drive Dec. 8. See story on https://t.co/cV4Xqh98Mt for more info. pic.twitter.com/98Ql5PVa78 — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) November 19, 2019

According to a press release, anyone who drives up and donates a toy between 10 a.m. and noon will get a free breakfast sandwich and a coffee to go. Anyone who donates between noon and 2 p.m. will get a coupon for a $10 brunch buffet and will be able to watch the horse races. The press release also noted the toy drive is a family-friendly event, with Jolly Old St. Nick putting in an appearance in the afternoon. Kids 12 and under will also get free brunch.

Wheatley said when the CCC was tossing around ideas about what sort of events they could do to help the less fortunate, they knew they wanted to bring in Elements.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Elements Casino,” he said. “(We) know how much they support and give back to our community. It made sense to partner together to make sure every child in Cloverdale has a toy this Christmas.”

Michael Worth, general manager for Elements Casino, said they’re proud to support the local community. “We are especially honoured to participate in this great campaign that will ensure childrenof Cloverdale have a toy and a happy holiday this season.”

Wheatley told the Cloverdale Reporter he hopes this inaugural toy drive will become an annual one next year.

“We aren’t sure what to expect [this year], but so far, everyone we have shared our idea with is very supportive and excited to have a toy drive right here in our backyard.”

With a plethora of charitable causes and events to focus on at Christmas, Wheatley knew if the CCC was to do something, it should be unique, focussed, and local.

“We wanted to do something to help the extraordinary efforts already being done by so many organizations in Cloverdale and our lightbulb moment was when we realized Cloverdale didn’t have its own toy drive!” Wheatley exclaimed.

“At our team meeting, we were brainstorming ideas about how we could help our members—especially our smaller businesses who can’t afford to take time away or who don’t have a lot of resources—be part of a community initiative to help others this holiday season.”

Cloverdale Community Kitchen will oversee the distribution of the toys to Cloverdale families and Wheatley asked that all donations be new and unwrapped toys valued at $15 or more.

“Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Elements Casino,” Wheatley said.

Reservations for brunch are recommended, but not required. To reserve a table, call (604) 575-5603 or email reservations@elementscasinosurrey.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter