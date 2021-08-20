In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sept. 19

Run begins at 10 a.m. at Cloverdale Legion; registration opens at 9 a.m.

Participants in the 2019 Terry Fox Run are seen outside the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 15, 2019. This year the in-person run has returned after being held as a virtual event only in 2020. Registration will open at the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. with the run set to start at 10 a.m. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Terry Fox Run will return to the streets of Cloverdale in September.

“We’re goin’ live,” organizer Elaine Gooliaeff told the Cloverdale Reporter.

She said the in-person run is on again after being held as a virtual-only event last year.

“We’re back and we want to let everyone know that we are not just virtual.”

She added things will mostly be back to normal for the Sept. 19 run, but COVID protocols will be in place. She said the silent auction will return this year after a one-year hiatus, but they’ll have less items out and available to bid on so as to promote social distancing.

This year the Terry Fox Run is encouraging participants to use the hashtag #tryliketerry and Gooliaeff is encouraging Cloverdale residents to “#tryliketerry” too by coming out and doing a 1, 5, or 10K circuit. Participants can run, walk, bike, wheel, and push strollers. And dogs on leashes are welcome too.

She said all three courses will be clearly marked out and everyone will start and end at the Cloverdale Legion.

“We won’t have a warm up this year. It will just be the run.”

Gooliaeff said last year’s virtual run was well supported, but without the silent auction, donation money dipped dramatically.

“The support was close, in terms of donations, but what we really missed was our silent auction.”

She said the silent auction is always a big draw, adding lots of people tell her they use the auction to pick up early Christmas gifts.

“The silent auction closes at 11:30 a.m. and you have to be here to win,” she explained.

Gooliaeff is hoping many can come down to support the run. But she added that if anyone doesn’t feel comfortable attending in person, they can still participate virtually.

Cloverdale’s 2021 Terry Fox run opens for registration at the Legion at 9 a.m., with the run starting at 10 a.m. The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57th Avenue.

To donate to the Cloverdale Terry Fox run, visit terryfox.org, navigate to “find a run” and click on Cloverdale. For more info, visit the Cloverdale Terry Fox Run’s Facebook page: @CloverdaleTerryFoxRun.

“We will have merchandise for sale,” said Gooliaeff. “We will have shirts from this year and we will have some hoodies from last year.”



