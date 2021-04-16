In 13 hours, radiothon raises $470K for ‘revolutionary’ seniors housing facility in Surrey

Guru Nanak Diversity Village will be built in Cloverdale

Radiothon organizers with a prop cheque for PICS from radio station ConnectFM 91.5. (submitted photo)

More than $470,000 was raised during a 13-hour radiothon organized to help build Guru Nanak Diversity Village in Surrey.

Timed with Vaisakhi, Tuesday’s fundraiser (April 13) on ConnectFM 91.5 benefits Progressive Intercultural Community Services’ seniors housing project, a 125-bed facility planned in Cloverdale.

The government-backed, $58.3-million PICS development, also known as GNDV, needs close to $5 million in community contributions.

“There was an overwhelming response from the community and we continue to receive donations,” PICS said in a post-radiothon news release.

This facility’s name honours Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev ji, “who advocated and preached ideals which were based on diversity and equality for all,” the non-profit says.

“The radiothon coincided with community festivities of Vaisakhi, Ramadan, Navratri and various other harvest celebrations, truly signifying community connections while bringing them together for supporting and contributing towards GNDV.”

Guru Nanak Diversity Village will be a “revolutionary” facility located near the corner of 64th Avenue and 176th Street, Surrey. The project aims to give seniors “culturally sensitive care services” in a three-storey structure.

A wing of the housing complex will carry the name of PICS founder Charan Gill, a community worker and social activist who died in February at the age of 84.

For more project details, visit pics.bc.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter