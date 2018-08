Sea Festival musicians Robear Pomerlau, Chris Charlton and John Dollard perform on the main stage. (Winrich Riede photo)

Peace Arch News invited attendees at this year’s Sea Festival along the White Rock waterfront to send us their favourite photos.

Click on the slideshow below.

Special thanks to contributors: Winrich Riede, Christy Fox, Carly Blanchette and Lynn Moran.