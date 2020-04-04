The Chilliwack Fire Department has shared a video reminding people to practice social distancing. (Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826)

‘I love you this much’: B.C. firefighters share drone video on two-metre physical distancing

The Chilliwack Firefighters Association has been doling out helpful, visual reminders about COVID-19

The Chilliwack Fire Department has been spreading helpful reminders to the community via social media in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest is in the form of a video they shot reminding people to maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Using the fire department’s drone camera, the video shows two firefighters standing the recommended distance apart from each other holding a white sign reading “I love you this much.”

The 40-second video was shot outside Hall No. 4 in Sardis where seven firefighters, spaced well apart, are seen in front of a truck.

“Chilliwack Professional Firefighters L2826 want to remind the public to maintain safe social distancing,” reads the message in the video.

It was shared on the Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826 Facebook page on Thursday.

Other helpful bits of info have also been shared there.

“If one firefighter gets exposed, an entire shift is quarantined for 14 days,” reads a post on March 30.

And on March 24, they posted a photo of a member in full personal protective equipment (PPE) informing the public that they make look a lot different when responding to calls (see photo below).

“During COVID-19 pandemic you may see us responding to calls in enhanced Personal Protective Equipment. Not every call requires this level of protection, nor does it mean your neighbour has COVID-19 if you see us responding to their home. These extra precautions help us ensure that we can continue serve 24/7.”

RELATED: Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A firefighter in full personal protective equipment (PPE). (Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826)

Previous story
South Surrey-based pen-pal program aims to reduce seniors’ isolation during pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock, Delta and beyond

APRIL 4: Two people in Delta fined for trying to re-sell N95 masks

Surrey veteran feels pinch from COVID-19 after cancelled surgery

Caught between two countries, and low income, soldier feels he’s been forgotten

PHOTOS: The day 28,000 Lollapalooza-goers rocked Cloverdale in 1994

Fans share memories of drugs, bad Smashing Pumpkins, Nick Cave walk-off and ‘letdown’ of Surrey date

Man injured in reported stabbing near Surrey SkyTrain station

Incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday night

Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

‘I love you this much’: B.C. firefighters share drone video on two-metre physical distancing

The Chilliwack Firefighters Association has been doling out helpful, visual reminders about COVID-19

TransLink to reduce service on some bus routes, SeaBus, West Coast Express

Changes start April 6 ‘due to low ridership and financial pressures’ amid COVID-19

‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Most Read