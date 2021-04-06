Hybrid golf tournament to benefit Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, along with title sponsor Century Group, invites the community to participate in the 23rd annual Century Group Delta Health Hybrid Classic in June to raise critical funds for the hospital’s busy surgical department. (Submitted photo)

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, along with title sponsor Century Group, invites the community to participate in the 23rd annual Century Group Delta Health Hybrid Classic this June to raise critical funds for the hospital’s busy surgical department.

As COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings are still in effect, the “in-person” portion of the hybrid tournament will take place safely over multiple days in June (5, 10, 11 and 17) at beautiful Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course. For the virtual portion of the event, anyone can join the livestream program on June 17 for an auction, “firetruck ladder ball drop” 50/50 and more.

“We are looking forward to being able to see our golfers in person this year as we move from last year’s ‘golfless’ event to our hybrid tournament,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “The health of our community is of utmost importance and we believe that this is the perfect way to follow guidelines and come together to raise funds for Delta Hospital.

“This, of course, would not be possible without our title sponsor, Century Group. We are grateful for their continued and generous support as well as our other longstanding and new sponsors who are joining us for this annual fundraising tournament.”

It’s the seventh year in a row that Century Group has been the event’s title sponsor, and the company has a long-standing history of supporting Delta Hospital and our community.

“This year, it is important to acknowledge the hospital’s hard work and show our gratitude for what they do,” Century Group president Sean Hodgins said in a press release. “Giving back is a huge part of what we do as a company, and we are proud to support raising funds that will go towards the critical work the surgical department does.”

For this year’s Century Group Delta Health Hybrid Classic, “bubble foursomes” will have the opportunity to safely play a round of golf in support of Delta Hospital, and will have first dibs on prime tee-off times at this popular local course.

It will all come to a close on June 17 with a live stream program that will include entertainment, the top team award and prize announcements, as participants raise funds for Delta Hospital’s busy surgical daycare department, which performs close to 9,000 surgeries each year.

One of the critical pieces of equipment that is needed is the Radio-Fluoroscopic C-Arm unit, an imaging scanner primarily used for fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging during surgical, orthopedic and emergency care procedures.

To register for the Century Group Delta Health Hybrid Classic or to become a sponsor, contact DHCHF special events manager Sharla De Groote at sharla.degroote@dhchfoundation.ca or by calling 604-940-9695, or visit dhchfoundation.ca.



