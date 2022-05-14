Hundreds turn out for the Surrey RCMP Open House after 2-year break

Shannon Sun, 5, and Jacob Lui, 4, pose with a cardboard cutout of the RCMP's red serge during the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Nico Zhu, 2, poses behind the bars of the Crime Stoppers trailer, while his brother Bosco, 5, looks on at the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP Supt. Aaron Paradis, right, prepares to be "rescued" by the Air 1 chopper during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP Supt. Aaron Paradis is "rescued" by the Air 1 chopper during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Alexandra Johnson, 4, poses for a photo in the emergency response team's armoured vehicle during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
The crowd looks on as the Air 1 Chopper prepares to land during the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Despite the grey and rainy weather, hundreds turned out for the Surrey RCMP Open House.

The event was back after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic.

The afternoon included demos by Police Dog Services, a chance to dunk officers in the dunk tank and a “rescue” of Supt. Aaron Paradis with the Air 1 chopper.


