Hundreds turn out for the Surrey RCMP Open House after 2-year break

Shannon Sun, 5, and Jacob Lui, 4, pose with a cardboard cutout of the RCMP’s red serge during the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Nico Zhu, 2, poses behind the bars of the Crime Stoppers trailer, while his brother Bosco, 5, looks on at the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP Supt. Aaron Paradis, right, prepares to be “rescued” by the Air 1 chopper during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP Supt. Aaron Paradis is “rescued” by the Air 1 chopper during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. People stop to take a photo of Cambria, a victim services dog. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. There were demos by the RCMP’s Police Dog Services. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. There were demos by the RCMP’s Police Dog Services. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. There were demos by the RCMP’s Police Dog Services. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Alexandra Johnson, 4, poses for a photo in the emergency response team’s armoured vehicle during the Surrey RCMP Open House Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey RCMP brought back its open house Saturday (May 14, 2022) after skipping the 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic. There was also a booth set up for the Surrey Police Service. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The crowd looks on as the Air 1 Chopper prepares to land during the Surrey RCMP Open House on Saturday (May 14, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)