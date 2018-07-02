Hundreds descended on Holland Park on June 30 for the 2018 Surrey Pride Festival. (Photos: Ryan McLeod)

Hundreds celebrate Surrey Pride at Holland Park

‘My wish is for everyone here to feel free to be here and be themselves no matter who you are’

Ryan-Alexander McLeod, Now-Leader contributor

Colour and smiles were visible at the Surrey Pride Festival at Holland Park last Saturday (June 30).

For the more than 1,000 attendees and 38 vendors at the festival, the music, face painting and good food were merely fun frills on an event centred around fostering inclusion and love for all.

“It’s been more supportive, I feel that Canada is getting more supportive of (LGBTQ2+) rights and I think it will get better every year,” said Alexis Ellis, a guest speaker on behalf of her transgender community at the event.

Not everyone celebrating at the festival were members of the LGBTQ2+ community and Ellis said she was happy to see so many people with open minds.

“It’s so great for us to have people here who want to learn who we are, because this isn’t an easy life, it’s really hard at times but we have this event and hopefully more people will continue to come,” she said.

While standing behind a microphone and speaking publicly for the first time, Ellis said she had some very simple hopes for the day.

“My wish is for everyone here to feel free to be here and be themselves no matter who you are,” she said to a crowd of cheering support.

See also: Surrey’s rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

See also: Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

And despite white paint being used to deface Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk just days before the Pride celebration at Holland Park, the day went off without a hitch, said Surrey Pride President Henry Lorteau.

“This is very important, with the history of issues we have been through to finally be in a place where marriage is OK, where our achievements can be celebrated, this is something good we can all rally around,” Lorteau noted.

“I love the inclusivity,” Lorteau added. “We (Surrey Pride leadership core) are all getting older and so it’s great to see the youth out here now seeing what we have been able to accomplish, maybe some of them will be able to take over in the future and lead the way.

“I just want to make sure we say a thank you to all of our allies who have stepped up to the plate and helped out today, without the support of the community of Surrey we wouldn’t be able to put on this event,” said Lorteau.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko attended Surrey Pride, and said in a tweet that for her, “pride represents a sense of belonging, a sense of acceptance.”

“A rainbow is many shades of different colours uniting to form something beautiful,” Sturko added. “People are like that too, when we unite together it can have beautiful results. Pride is for everyone.”

Previous story
Delta Indigenous youth artists showcased at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

The announcement comes after a spate of Surrey shootings in recent weeks

Hundreds celebrate Surrey Pride at Holland Park

‘My wish is for everyone here to feel free to be here and be themselves no matter who you are’

White Rock RCMP listening for noisy vehicles

Police say they’ve received numerous complaints

For FVDED fest, 40,000 music fans will fill a Surrey park this weekend

Rapper Future, DJ Kygo are headliners at Holland Park starting Friday

Surrey celebrates Canada Day

Serena Ryder, Brett Kissel, Strawberry Tea, Rides Jam and more

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Snow hits parts of B.C. in July

Snow covers from mountain passes and the Big White ski hill

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

Most Read