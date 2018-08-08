‘Human pink ribbon’ created at Surrey park — and bras welcomed, too

Sunday event held in advance of CIBC Run for the Cure at Bear Creek Park

Bear Creek Park will be even more colourful this Sunday afternoon (Aug. 12).

A public event at 1 p.m. is organized to create a large human pink ribbon there, in a lead-up to the annual CIBC Run for the Cure in Surrey this fall.

“We are asking everyone to wear pink, please,” Sandhya Prasad, a volunteer organizer, told the Now-Leader.

It’s all part of “Paint Canada Pink Week,” held seven weeks ahead of the cancer-battling fundraising run on Sept. 30.

“We are going to make a Human Pink Ribbon and so are looking for as many people wearing pink to show up at the park using the 88th Ave. entrance to be part of the ribbon,” says a Facebook event page.

“We also will be having our Bra Day as well. Please bring your gently used bras (new works great as well!) to see them hung all along the fence. The bras are then donated to Emergency Women’s Shelters.

“Get the word out. We want a HUGE pink ribbon!”

The event on Sept. 30 is a 5K or 1K walk/run that raises funds for breast cancer initiatives at the Canadian Cancer Society. For details, visit facebook.com/RunfortheCureSurrey or cibcrunforthecure.com.

