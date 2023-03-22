Hospital foundation scholarships available for Delta students

Applications open now for Delta students graduating in 2023; deadline to apply is April 28

Applications are now open for a pair of scholarships on offer from the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

Each year, the foundation awards two $1,500 scholarships — the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship and the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship.

DHCHF is accepting applications from Delta students graduating in 2023 until Friday, April 28, and students can obtain the application from their school or on the foundation’s website (dhchfoundation.ca/scholarship).

In 2022, the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Delta Secondary student Taylor Deane for her exceptional dedication to her school and community, including spearheading the Legacy Courtyard project at DSS.

Another DSS student, Aishwariya Sharma, was awarded the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship for her outstanding commitment to promoting philanthropy and positivity in her community including, spearheading an “Acts of Kindness” campaign for her school’s Interact Club.

“We were impressed with the outstanding caliber of students that applied last year and we look forward to receiving applications from the graduating class of 2023,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

