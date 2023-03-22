2022 Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship winner Taylor Deane. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

2022 Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship winner Taylor Deane. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Hospital foundation scholarships available for Delta students

Applications open now for Delta students graduating in 2023; deadline to apply is April 28

Applications are now open for a pair of scholarships on offer from the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

Each year, the foundation awards two $1,500 scholarships — the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship and the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship.

DHCHF is accepting applications from Delta students graduating in 2023 until Friday, April 28, and students can obtain the application from their school or on the foundation’s website (dhchfoundation.ca/scholarship).

In 2022, the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Delta Secondary student Taylor Deane for her exceptional dedication to her school and community, including spearheading the Legacy Courtyard project at DSS.

Another DSS student, Aishwariya Sharma, was awarded the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship for her outstanding commitment to promoting philanthropy and positivity in her community including, spearheading an “Acts of Kindness” campaign for her school’s Interact Club.

“We were impressed with the outstanding caliber of students that applied last year and we look forward to receiving applications from the graduating class of 2023,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

SEE ALSO: Delta Walk for Alzheimer’s returns May 28


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaScholarshipsSchools

 

2022 Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship winner Aishwariya Sharma. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

2022 Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship winner Aishwariya Sharma. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fundraiser for Sources Women’s Place to hit South Surrey runway
Next story
Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Surrey school district seeks student art exploring mental health

Kids in the U-12 age group participate in drills at Cloverdale Athletic Park a few years ago. Surrey United’s Jeff Clarke is raising awareness about the lack of available turf fields to play soccer on around the city. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Concerns raised over lack of turf playing fields in Surrey

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

Portrait of Nirmal Singh Gill, slain by skinheads in Surrey in 1998. (Screen shot from Imtiaz Popat’s film, Hate Can Kill)
Film honours Surrey Sikh caretaker slain by skinheads in 1998