Hospital foundation offering scholarships for Delta students

Applications open now for Delta students graduating in 2022; deadline to apply is April 29

2021 Robert T. Reynolds Memorial and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation scholarship winners Saiya Gill (left) and Tanisha Misra. (Submitted photos)

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation is accepting applications for a pair of scholarships supporting Delta students pursuing a post-secondary education.

Each year, the foundation awards two $1,500 scholarships — the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial and its namesake Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship.

DHCHF is currently accepting applications from Delta students graduating in 2022 until April 29, and students can obtain the application from their school or on the foundation’s website (dhchfoundation.ca/scholarship).

In 2021, DHCHF chose two North Delta students with exceptional academic and volunteer achievements.

Seaquam Secondary student Saiya Gill was awarded the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship for her excellence in academics and athletics, and for her volunteerism in her community.

Meanwhile, North Delta Secondary senior Tanisha Misra was awarded the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship for her excellence in academics and outstanding leadership in the community.

“On behalf of the foundation board and staff, I congratulate both Saiya and Tanisha on receiving these scholarships and wish them much success in the future,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We are always impressed with the outstanding caliber of students that apply and we look forward to receiving applications from the graduating class of 2022.”

