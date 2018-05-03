Peace Arch Hospice new supportive care centre, located at 15435 16A Ave. (Contributed photo)

Hospice facility grand opening set for May 12

South Surrey facility to serve as supportive care centre

Community generosity is to be on display May 12 for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Peace Arch Hospice Society’s supportive-care centre.

The society completed funding for the supportive-care centre with the help of a final-wish donation by late longtime hospice volunteer Margaret “Maggie” Rodgers, who passed away in 2016.

The new building, located at 15435 16A Ave., is to house the society’s administrative officers, volunteer training program and grief support program and services.

“We are so humbled by the kindness of our community. Because of their generosity we were able to move into this building debt free, and best of all this allows us to keep all of our programs and services free of charge for our residents who are at such a difficult time in their life,” executive director Beth Kish said in a news release, issued Monday.

“All of us will be facing this one day and since we are inclusive of all cultures, faiths and economic backgrounds, keeping our programs and services free of charge allows everyone access to our support. No one should have to die alone or grieve the loss of a loved one alone. We are here to help,”

The grand-opening event is to be held at the hospice from 1-4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting taking place at 1:30 p.m. by hospice founder Teresa Hotell and South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg.

To continue the fundraising effort, the 16th annual Hike for Hospice is to take place this Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blackie Spit Park.

For more information, visit www.peacearchhospice.org

