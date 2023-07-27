(Submitted photo: KPU)

(Submitted photo: KPU)

Honest people may understand others better, says KPU psychology study

Travis Takarangi, a research assistant at KPU’s Lifespan Cognition Lab, was surprised by the results

Fair and genuine people have an easier time understanding differing points of view, suggests a recent study by Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

Travis Takarangi, a research assistant at KPU’s Lifespan Cognition Lab, did the study for his honours thesis. He expected the study to confirm his theory – that agreeable people are better at understanding people’s different perspectives.

“I was surprised. We found nothing that we were expecting to find,” Takarangi stated in a news release July 12. “But we found something that we didn’t expect at all.”

What Takarangi found was people who ranked high in “honesty-humility” – a personality trait of being fair and genuine – were better at understanding others’ perspectives than people with the personality trait of “agreeableness” – those who put needs of others before their own.

Takarangi says he suspects these people are often more outwardly focused and less focused on themselves and therefore, able to do better on these tasks where they’re having to interpret others’ mental states.

Participants, including KPU students and the community, completed various tasks, including one where participants had to read stories that were designed to “assess their understanding of non-literal speech.”

They ran the study twice with two different groups of people to confirm the results.

KPU psychology instructor and Lifespan Cognition Lab director Dr. Daniel Bernstein cautioned that the study only found a correlation. He adds that the findings might lead to a better understanding of how certain personality traits can impact theory of mind.

University PhD candidate and KPU graduate Daniel Derksen added that this research could help personal relationships as well.

“If your partner, for example, displays certain personality traits, and you understand that these are related to theory of mind in these ways, then you can better understand them as people and have functional relationships with them,” Derksen stated.

“Even if your aim isn’t to help them improve their theory of mind, it still has practical value.”


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Kwantlen Polytechnic UniversityresearchSurrey

