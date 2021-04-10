Hometown Heroes Lottery features grand-prize home in South Surrey

A South Surrey home at 3188 167 St. is one of nine grand-prize options offered as part of the Hometown Heroes Lottery. (Hometown Heroes Lottery photo)

A South Surrey home is among nine grand-prize options in the upcoming Hometown Heroes Lottery.

This year’s recently launched lottery – proceeds from which support urgent needs at a number of Vancouver-area hospitals and health-care facilities, as well as programs for burn victims and fire fighters – includes grand-prize homes in a number of cities, from North Vancouver to Penticton, and also includes a home at 3188 167 St.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula home is 4,724 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is described as having a “linear design and large windows.” The prize package also includes $80,000 in home furnishings, a 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range and $25,000 in cash.

The total package is valued at $2.6 million. Rather than choose one of the many homes, the grand-prize winner also has the option of taking $2.1 million in tax-free cash.

“Cancer surgery, organ transplants, hip and knee replacements and so much more: these medical needs didn’t pause when the pandemic hit,” said Angela Chapman, president and CEO of the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation.​

“COVID-19 has brought many new challenges for our health care teams, but with support from British Columbians our researchers and medical teams, who treat patients from across B.C., have done a tremendous job looking after the patients in their care.

“Lotteries have provided funds to equip our world-class health care teams with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible.”

To view the prize homes, as well as purchase tickets to the lottery, visit www.heroeslottery.com

The Semiahmoo Peninsula has been a popular location for lottery prize homes. Last January, two homes – one in Morgan Creek and one in Grandview Heights – were part of BC Children’s Hospital’s Choices Lottery.



