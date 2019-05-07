‘Hometown Heroes’ grand prize located in South Surrey

Tickets are on sale now for annual lottery

The British Columbia Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund kicked off its annual Hometown Heroes Lottery, and one of the grand prize homes is located in South Surrey.

The 4,585-sq.-ft. home, located at 1912 Laronde Dr., includes five bedrooms, a recreation room and a media room. The prize package, valued at $2.5 million, also includes more than $85,000 in furnishings and electronics, a 2019 BMW 230i Cabriolet and $50,000.

The winner of the lottery can choose one of nine grand-prize packages. Other grand prize homes are located in Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Lake Country, Sooke, Colwood and Cultus Lake. Or, they can take $2.1 million in cash.

The lottery also features a ‘50/50 Plus Lottery’ with a maximum jackpot of $2,220,000 and a daily cash game featuring 209 prizes.

Funds generated from the lottery are dedicated to sustainable health care at UBC Hospital, VGH, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services.

Funds also support Burn Fund programs, including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

Tickets (three for $75, six for $100 and 20 for $275), can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com or by calling 604-648-4376. Tickets can also be purchased at any London Drugs.