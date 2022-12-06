Holiday sail pasts and Bright Walk in White Rock coming up on Peninsula

It’s going to get bright on Dec. 10 in White Rock.

The second annual Bright Walk in White Rock lights up the waterfront starting at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park Plaza.

Featuring the lighting of a 20-foot tree with White Rock mayor Megan Knight and other council members at 5:40 p.m., the free event also includes a sing-a-long with the Gingerbread Men, a light-up dance performance by Xba Dance Group, a gingerbread cookie decorating station, an interactive light-up puzzle and snowball maze, a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and Frozen’s Princess Elsa, among other attractions.

“This Saturday, join us for the tree lighting ceremony and holiday light display launch of Bright Walk in White Rock,” said Knight in a release that notes the display runs nightly until Jan. 8, 2023.

“It’s an exciting time in our community, and we invite attendees to enjoy an evening of free family-friendly festivities as White Rock’s waterfront lights up for the holiday season.”

New this year are additional light displays and photo opportunities including an expanded light tunnel.

The waterfront will also be brightened on Dec. 10 with the annual International Yacht Club’s Christmas Sail past, with boats brightly decked out with lights and festive decorations scheduled to sail past the White Rock pier and waterfront from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Crescent Beach Yacht Club also has its annual Christmas Sail Past scheduled for the following Saturday, Dec. 17, when lit-up vessels set off from the basin of the Nicomekl River and sail to Crescent Beach.

