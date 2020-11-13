A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale. Holiday Passport, which is being put on by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, offers a chance for shoppers to win a share in $1,500 worth of gift cards for local businesses. (Photo - Malin Jordan)

Holiday Passport program encourages local Christmas shopping in Cloverdale

Participants can win $1,500 in gift cards

A new shopping event is coming to Cloverdale.

Replacing the popular Ladies’ Night Out this year, “Cloverdale Holiday Passport” encourages people to do their Christmas shopping locally.

“We decided to forgo Ladies’ Night Out because of COVID concerns,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CA&EA). “Instead, we’re launching Cloverdale Holiday Passport next week.”

Holiday Passport begins Nov. 20 and runs for three weeks until Dec. 11.

“We’re passionate about encouraging people to shop locally,” explained Hardy. “Ladies Night was all about supporting local businesses, but now with Holiday Passport, there is still an opportunity to support local shops, it’s just being done over a longer period and in a safe manner.”

Holiday Passport works much like it sounds. Customers “travel” around to Cloverdale shops and make purchases. For each purchase of $20 or more at one of 30 participating retailers, customers earn a stamp in their passports. Once a shopper gets five stamps from five different businesses, they can then enter to win $1,500 in gift cards. There is no limit to number of entries, customers must just have five different stamps on each passport entry form.

“There are a plethora of awesome gift ideas from local businesses in Cloverdale,” added Hardy. “You can get everything from food items to experiences, from clothing to jewellery, and from furniture to antiques and novelties. Whether it’s stocking stuffers or more extravagant gifts, someone’s got it.”

Hardy’s also lined up some social-distanced entertainment for both opening day on Nov. 21 and the following Saturday on Nov. 28.

“To kick off the shopping event, we will have two musicians booked to provide us with shopping ambiance,” Hardy added. “One tent will be outside my store [Clothesline Consignment] and the other tent will be outside Masons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Musicians Ranj Singh and Michelle Carlisle will be providing the musical backdrop for shoppers.

(Story continues below Ranj Singh video.)

“The following Saturday we will have the same two artists in tents and a third will probably be added outside Tricia’s Gems, again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

(Story continues below Michelle Carlisle video.)

Hardy said, much like Ladies Night Out, the CA&EA encourages shopper to explore different businesses in Cloverdale.

Shoppers can pick up passports at any participating businesses beginning Nov. 20. Once a passport is filled, it can be dropped off at those same businesses.

Completed passports must be returned by 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 in order to be entered into the draw. The gift card draw will take place Dec. 15.

Depending on how the initiative goes this year, Hardy added Holiday Passport may return next year.

”If it is well received and the community continues to focus on shopping local, we may make this an annual event.”


