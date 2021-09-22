History of Newton zoo, drive-in theatre and more in Surrey Archives talk Sept. 28

The history of Newton will be explored during the next virtual talk hosted by Surrey Archives, which plans future sessions about Guildford and South Surrey later this fall.

The free, hour-long online event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams conference platform, featuring photos, audio recordings, film and more.

Organized by decade, the talk will delve into some of the people, businesses and events that shaped one of Surrey’s most populous neighbourhoods. Among the topics covered are Newton Plaza, Princess Margaret Secondary School, the Newton Day Festival and Vaisakhi celebrations.

Highlights include recorded audio from the opening ceremonies for the Surrey Drive-In Theatre in 1950, which served as a go-to spot for outdoor moviegoers for more than 30 years.

Participants will also see photos of the Surrey Zoo, which was run by the Galicz family between 1967 and 1977, on 60th Avenue near 132nd Street.

The recent past is vividly brought to life through digitized video footage showing the opening ceremonies for the 1989 BC Summer Games held at Bear Creek Park.

“This is a unique opportunity for residents of all ages to learn, reminisce and share their memories of Newton together,” said archivist Chelsea Bailey.

“All of our talks incorporate audience participation, so anyone who has registered will be invited to share their own memories of Newton at designated points throughout the session,” Bailey added. “Whether you are a newcomer to Newton or a long-time resident, there’s something new to learn in this talk.”

Registration is limited and required for the “Community Histories: Newton” session. Call 604-501-5100, sign in to a MySurrey account, or email archives@surrey.ca.

Later this fall, other such online history sessions will focus on the communities of Guildford (on Oct. 21) and South Surrey (Nov. 25).



