Historic Stewart Farm’s Seedy Saturday returning

Event scheduled for April 1

A weekend event at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm offers visitors the perfect opportunity to welcome spring.

The annual Seedy Saturday event, this year happening on April 1, is held to celebrate heirloom plant varieties at the farmhouse. It is described as “ideal for local gardening gurus and amateurs alike,” and offers anyone a chance to join in.

The Stewart family developed the land in 1884 and lived there until the 1940s.

“During that time, the plants grown were open pollinated and GMO free. The tradition extends to the present day garden which is planted with organic, heirloom varieties the Stewart’s would have grown in their time,” reads a release from the City of Surrey.

“Bring your own open-pollinated seeds for the seed exchange, and purchase flower, vegetable, and herb seeds collected from Stewart Farm’s very own heirloom garden,” the release states.

While there, visitors can explore the scenery around the farmhouse, take a tour of the Victorian-era farm site and walk the trails. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd. in South Surrey. Additional parking is located in the West parking lot of Elgin Heritage Park. Entrance to the event is free.

