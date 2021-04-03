Historic Stewart Farm’s Seedy Saturday goes virtual

Historic Stewart Farm program assistant Kathlyn Meers poses with some of the seed varieties for sale at Seedy Saturday on April 10. (City of Surrey photo)

Historic Stewart Farm’s Seedy Saturday event is going virtual.

The annual gardening event, held to celebrate heirloom plant varieties, is set to go online on April 10 with a host of green-thumb offerings and activities for all ages.

READ MORE: Stewart Farm hosts Seedy Saturday

According to a news release, attendees will still have an opportunity to purchase seeds from the farm’s gardens.

“Seed saving is an important part of the heritage gardens, which is why we are thrilled to be able to continue this annual celebration, even if it does look a little different this year,” curator Jerrilin Spence said in the release.

Typically, Seedy Saturday attracts visitors from all over, and in past years, anyone interested could shop for seeds and plants from the farm and local vendors, as well as trade seeds and information with other seed savers and master gardeners.

The day also included “seedy” crafts and activities for kids, guided tours of the 1890s farmhouse and treats baked in the wood stove.

This year, Seedy Saturday offers a printable colouring sheet, videos from three renowned gardening experts and a free take-home craft kit available for pickup on April 10 (register online or call 604-591-4627).

By-registration outdoor guided visits of the 13723 Crescent Rd. property will also be offered between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., with two free seed packages per household.

All plants grown in the garden are organic heirloom varieties, the release notes. Every year, volunteers save seeds to replant the following year.

For more information or to shop for organic, heirloom, flower and vegetable seeds collected from the heritage site, visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm; a staff person will follow up on all seed orders to arrange payment ($2.25 per package or three for $5.50) and pickup.

To register for an outdoor guided visit, go to cityofsurrey.perfectmind.com and click on Historic Stewart Farm.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CommunityEnvironmentSurrey