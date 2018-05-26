Historic Stewart Farm hosted a Royal Victorian Party on Sunday, offering a historical day of fun for South Surrey families. The event included a lively performance from the Vancouver Morris Men. The Morris is a form of English folk dance based on rhythmic stepping and choreography. (Historic Stewart Farm photo)
Historic Stewart Farm’s Royal Victorian Party
Event celebrated in South Surrey last week
