Hillary Janssens visits Cloverdale Catholic School

Olympic bronze medal winner Hillary Janssens visited Cloverdale Catholic School, her old elementary, this week to meet with staff and students.

Janssens just got back from a medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and brought her Olympic medal along for all to see.

Janssens went to Cloverdale Catholic, then Lord Tweedsmuir, before attending UBC. She enjoyed sports while in school and excelled in various elementary and high school sports. She took up rowing when she was a student at UBC.

Janssens toured the school Sept. 14.



