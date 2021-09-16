Hillary Janssens visits Cloverdale Catholic School

Member of the student leadership team greet Hillary Janssens, an Olympic bronze medalist in rowing and a Cloverdale Catholic School Alumnus, as she visits her old elementary school Sept. 14 for a medal meet-and-greet with staff and students. (Photo: Clive Heah)
Olympic bronze medalist Hillary Janssens pauses for a picture with her old Grade 7 teacher Matthew Klaponski Sept. 14. (Photo: Clive Heah)
Grade 4 student Eva Harms gets a chance to hold Hillary Janssens Olympic bronze medal. (Photo: Clive Heah)
Olympic bronze medalist Hillary Janssens stops for a pic with her old Grade 6 teacher David Pistrin Sept. 14. (Photo: Clive Heah)

Olympic bronze medal winner Hillary Janssens visited Cloverdale Catholic School, her old elementary, this week to meet with staff and students.

Janssens just got back from a medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and brought her Olympic medal along for all to see.

Janssens went to Cloverdale Catholic, then Lord Tweedsmuir, before attending UBC. She enjoyed sports while in school and excelled in various elementary and high school sports. She took up rowing when she was a student at UBC.

Janssens toured the school Sept. 14.


