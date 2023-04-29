Hike for Hospice returns to Crescent Beach waterfront May 7

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice returns next weekend (May 7) to Blackie Spit Park in Crescent Beach.

The annual event – in its 20th year – is one of the society’s biggest fundraisers of the year, supporting its many programs and services that are offered free-of-charge to those facing advanced illness, grief or end of life.

Held on the first Sunday of every May, participants of both the two- and four-legged variety are welcome, and can choose to walk or run one, three or five kilometres to raise funds, either individually or as part of a team.

The hike event is set for 9 a.m. till noon, with the hike itself pacing off at 10 a.m.

Fitness World (Semiahmoo) will be running the warm-up this year, and will have a tent set up with massage tables and Theraguns for those wanting a little post-walk/run recovery.

Last year, the event – which returned to its in-person iteration on the 40-year anniversary of the society – raised more than $40,000, thanks in large part to a pledge by The Block Charitable Foundation & Geoff and Jolene Funke Foundation to match donations up to $20,000.

According to information on the society’s website, the fundraising goal for this year is $30,000. As of Friday (April 28), $8,860 had been raised.

To register or for more information, visit peacearchhospice.org/hike-2023

