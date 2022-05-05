Hike for Hospice: Fundraiser nears $20,000, with donations still being accepted

The fundraiser was on Sunday, May 1 to raise money for the Peace Arch Hospice Society

Hike for Hospice successfully returned for their first in-person Hike for Hospice since the pandemic started. (File photo/Contributed)

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s efforts to raise money in support of its programs to help terminally ill individuals and their families got a big boost earlier this month.

The 19th annual Hike for Hospice fundraiser returned in-person to Blackie Spit Park May 1, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

2022 marks the 40-year anniversary of Peace Arch Hospice Society, making this year’s event extra special.

Joining the fun were The Block Charitable Foundation & Geoff and Jolene Funke Foundation, who pledged to match the society’s goal for donations raised during the fundraiser, up to $20,000. The hike raised a total of $19,905 and the society is still accepting donations on their website until May 10.

Participants in the event were able to hike individually or as part of a team, by completing a one-, three- or five-km route on foot and raising money for the society.

The fundraiser is always a great opportunity for families to get together, even with their furry friends, the Peace Arch Hospice Society states on their site.

This year’s top individual earners are David Chesney/Gayle Boutilier who have raised $2,815. Team Pope are in the lead out of five groups raising money, sitting at $3,400.

Money raised will go towards providing free professional support to terminally ill residents and support for families and friends experiencing the difficulties that come with losing a loved one. Anyone interested in donating can go to peacearchhospice.org

