‘Highly motivated’ Peninsula woman chosen for milestone bursary

Margaret Erickson was the winner of the CFUW Surrey/White Rock Bursary Foundation’s $10,000 bursary, awarded May 15 as part of the organization’s 60th anniversary events and to honour longtime member Elizabeth Bordeaux. (Contributed photo)

The local chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women has presented their milestone-anniversary bursary – a $10,000 boost to one woman’s post-graduate studies.

Margaret Erickson received the CFUW Surrey/White Rock Bursary Foundation’s award on May 15 at the Guildford Golf & Country Club, as part of events marking the club’s 60th anniversary.

The Jubilee Bursary also honoured longtime club member Elizabeth Bordeaux, who died in 2018. Bordeaux was a founding member of the chapter’s bursary program.

The CFUW is a non-partisan, self-funded organization that strives to ensure that all girls and women have equal opportunities and access to education.

Since the local club’s launch in 1959, more than $300,000 in bursaries has been awarded.

For the $10,000 award, club members sought to reward one woman in White Rock/Surrey who was in financial need and had a proven track record of impacting women’s lives through health care, community services, arts, science, technology, education, engineering, mathematics and law.

In an email to Peace Arch News, Bursary foundation director Maureen Buchholz described Erickson as “an articulate, dedicated and highly motivated woman.”

Buchholz said two more bursaries will be awarded this fall by the Bursary Foundation.Valued at $2,500, the funds will go to two local women who are in financial need and who are pursuing a university degree, diploma or certification in a trade or technology.

To apply, visit www.cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 24.