Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s Adrenaline Dance Team (top) were joined by Rutland Secondary (middle, left) and Surrey’s Fleetwood Secondary teams for the Dance Extravaganza, a community event that raised $800 for the Humboldt Broncos hockey club and McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre in Vernon. The teams enjoyed lunch and some camaraderie following the event (bottom). (PVSS photos)

High school dancers raise funds for two groups

Three-school event raises $800 for hockey team and cancer centre

Armstrong’s Dance Extravaganza, featuring three high school dance teams, raised funds for two organizations.

The event, hosted by Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s Adrenaline Dance Team, raised $800 which will be split between the Humboldt Broncos hockey club and the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre in Vernon.

Adrenaline, taught by Delaina Larson, was joined by dance teams from Rutland Secondary (Jennifer Skogstad, coach) and Fleetwood Secondary of Surrey (Lucie Landriault, coach).

“It was a really fun event and we appreciated the turn out of students, staff and community members,” said Adrenaline founder and teacher Janet Gillis. “Everyone was very generous to our causes and supportive of the dancers. The dancers all had lunch together and enjoyed a solid 30 minutes of a dance circle where they all took turns showing off their best moves.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to share all their hard work this past year with one another, the community and to help out some important social causes.”

Adrenaline puts a wrap on their season Thursday with the last of three Dance Gala: Sizzlin’ Summer Spectacular shows, 7 p.m., at the PVSS Theatre.

