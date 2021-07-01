Heron Hospice Society of Delta launching new grief programs

Two new programs, Grief Companions and Relaxation Circle, starting in early July

Heron Hospice Society of Delta is launching two new free programs this month for those coping with grief.

The Grief Companion program will match people who are struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one with trained grief companion volunteers.

Participants will then have the chance to meet via phone, online or in person at a time that is convenient for them.

The volunteers, who are trained and supervised by registered clinical counsellor Margaret Fletcher, will listen and support participants through their grief journey over a period of up to 12 weeks.

‘We recognize that suffering the loss of a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic adds additional stress and pain because some may suffer through their grieving process with little human contact. The ability to connect with others who are grieving is so important and we felt it was necessary to expand our services,” society president Chris Pettypiece said in a press release.

Also launching in July is the semi-monthly Relaxation Circle.

This online program focuses on relaxation and mindfulness techniques to help individuals experiencing grief or who are coping with a life-limiting diagnosis, and their family and caregivers.

Summer Relaxation Circle sessions will take place July 5, July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23, from 10-11 a.m., with more dates planned for the fall.

“The relaxation response can help with pain, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and more” Relaxation Circle leader Tama Recker said in a press release. “Participants experience the calming effects of guided meditation set to soft music.”

Both programs are being offered by Heron Hospice Society of Delta at no cost.

To register, email info@heronhospice.org, or call and leave a message at 604-245-7380.

RELATED: New society to support hospice care in Delta



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta