‘Heroes’ lottery launches with pair of South Surrey prize-home options

A home at 16065 9A Ave. in South Surrey is among nine grand prize options in the 2023 Hometown Heroes Lottery. (Contributed graphic) South Surrey is home to two of nine grand prize options in the 2023 Hometown Heroes Lottery.(Contributed image) South Surrey is home to two of nine grand prize options in the 2023 Hometown Heroes Lottery.(Contributed image) South Surrey is home to two of nine grand prize options in the 2023 Hometown Heroes Lottery, including a four-bedroom townhome at 1871 165A St. (Contributed graphic)

A pair of South Surrey homes are among 10 grand-prize options in this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery.

The annual fundraiser – which launched Friday (April 14) – benefits adult health services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund programs.

“The funds from the Hometown Heroes Lottery help to ensure that medical teams at VGH, UBC Hospital and many other health care centres under our umbrella have the cutting-edge tools and equipment they need to save lives​,” Angela Chapman, president and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, said in a news release.​

Homes up for grabs on the Semiahmoo Peninsula are a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,200-sq.-ft. residence at 16065 9A Ave., and a four-bedroom, 2,104-sq.-ft. townhome at 1871 165A St.

Both packages – valued at $2.4 million each – include a $50,000 LA-Z-BOY furniture gift certificate. With the townhome, $750,000 cash is also included.

In addition to South Surrey, prize homes are located in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Okanagan. The winner also has the option to take $2.2 million cash.

The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight July 13.

Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé said ticket proceeds help fund “vital survivor services, empowering programs, and enhanced care for burn survivors.”

Ticket buyers “are a burn survivor’s best chance for a full recovery,” he said.

Ticket packages range in cost from $75 to $500; there is also a 50/50 Plus Lottery (last year’s winner took home nearly $1.1 million), a Daily Cash Plus Game, Early Bird prizes and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.heroeslottery.com or call 604-648-4376.

