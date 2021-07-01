Heritage South Surrey farmhouse reopens to public July 2

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farmhouse, at 13723 Crescent Rd., reopens to the public this Friday (July 2), with demonstrations planned throughout the weekend.

According to a news release, the farm will host everything from tours with a costumed guide and a scavenger hunt, to butter-churning demos (at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday), lawn games and more.

“We’re very excited to welcome visitors back for Farmhouse tours,” curator Jerrilin Spence said in the release. “Our popular tours are fun, educational, and participatory for all ages.”

Tours of the Victorian home run in 30-minute sessions Thursday and Friday from 12:30-3:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., with unlimited time to explore the scenic grounds.

READ MORE: South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm set to offer virtual history lessons

Pre-registration is required to tour the farmhouse, and only six visitors from the same ‘bubble’ are allowed per session.

This weekend (July 3-4), heritage demonstrations for all ages will run every hour from 1-4 p.m. Old-fashioned laundry demonstrations are to take place at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, while lawn-game demonstrations and competitions are set for 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Those who pre-book a tour for this Saturday or Sunday will receive a free box of Murchie’s Historic Stewart Farm tea, the release adds. Tour participants are expected to wear a mask during their tour.

For more information or to reserve a tour time-slot, call 604-591-4627, email stewartfarm@surrey.ca or visit surrey.ca/stewartfarm to reserve your time slot and view a listing of online and in-person activities happening this summer.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of SurreyHeritageSurrey