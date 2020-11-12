Help Deltassist support local families this Christmas

Food hamper program and the annual toy depot have had to be revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions

A mountain of donated plush toys usually await families at Deltassist’s annual Christmas Toy Depot, however this year due to COVID-19 families will be receiving gift cards instead. (James Smith photo)

The ongoing pandemic has forced Deltassist to make some significant changes to its Christmas programs.

For decades, Deltassist — in partnership with volunteers, local service clubs and the community at large — has supported hundreds of families and individuals each year at Christmas, distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys to low income families and seniors in Delta.

“This is an amazing testimony to the spirit and culture of Delta,” says a Deltassist press release, and only possible thanks to the “overwhelming support of personal and corporate contributions.”

However, due to COVID-19, Christmas 2020 is going to be different.

To ensure the well-being of its community, clients, volunteers and staff in this evolving situation, Deltassist is only taking registration for its annual Christmas food hampers and Christmas toy depot by phone and setting up contact free distribution.

Clients who sign up for the hamper Program will receive grocery store gift cards instead of the usual service club hampers, and Deltassist will be giving out gift cards to parents rather than hosting the usual in-person toy depot.

As well, Deltassist will only be accepting gift cards or monetary donations towards its Christmas programs — toys and food items are not being accepted at this time.

To donate, visit canadahelps.org/en/dn/52603, call 604-594-3455 or send a cheque by mail to Deltassist, 9097 120th St., Delta, V4C 6R7.

Tax receipts will be provided to those who give a name and address, and Deltassist will acknowledge all who support the program unless anonymity is requested. When donating gift cards, original receipts are require in order for Deltassist to provide tax receipts.

For more information on registering, visit deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

Anyone interested in supporting Deltassist’s Christmas programs is asked to contact Kirsti Kober, community services co-ordinator at Deltassist, by email at kirstik@deltassist.com.



