Registration is now open for Deltassist’s 2021 Christmas programs. (Deltassist Family & Community Services/Facebook photo)

Help Deltassist support local families this Christmas

Food hamper program, toy depot registration now open; Deltassist asking for cash, gift card donations

Deltassist’s Christmas programs will again look different this year as pandemic precautions introduced in 2020 remain in place.

For decades, Deltassist — in partnership with volunteers, local service clubs and the community at large — has supported hundreds of families and individuals each year at Christmas, distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys to low income families and seniors in Delta.

“This is an amazing testimony to the spirit and culture of Delta,” says a Deltassist press release, and only possible thanks to the “overwhelming support of personal and corporate contributions.”

With COVID-19 still a concern, Deltassist is ensuring the well-being of its community, clients, volunteers and staff by only taking registration for its annual Christmas food hampers and Christmas toy depot by phone and by setting up contact free distribution.

As was the case last year, Delta residents who sign up for the hamper program will receive grocery store gift cards instead of the usual service club hampers, and Deltassist will be giving out gift cards to parents rather than hosting the usual in-person toy depot.

Low-income Delta families, individuals and seniors can register for Deltassist’s Christmas programs now by calling either of Deltassist’s offices — North Delta (604-594-3455) or Ladner (604-946-9526) — and leaving their full name and phone number. (Note: both offices are closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 10.

Applicants will receive a call back between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, to schedule an appointment to come to the office and verify their application.

Registration information and 2021 eligibility criteria are available online at deltassist.com/community/deltassist-christmas-programs-information-and-registration.

The ongoing pandemic also means Deltassist will not be accepting donations of toys or food this year. Instead, Deltassist will only be monetary donations (including gift cards).

Donations can be made online now at deltassist.com/community/christmas-toy-drive-and-food-hampers, by phone (604-594-3455 or 604-946-9526) or by mailed cheque send to 9097 120th St., Delta, V4C 6R7.

Tax receipts will be provided to those who give a name and address. (When donating gift cards, original receipts are also required.)

Anyone interested in supporting Deltassist’s Christmas programs is asked to contact Corinne Harrison, co-ordinator of community services, at corinneh@deltassist.com.


