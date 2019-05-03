People line up to take a closer look at the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter during a previous open house at the Surrey detachment. (File photo)

Helicopter, dogs and dunk tank for cops at another Surrey RCMP open house

Annual event held to mark National Police Week

Surrey RCMP’s fifth annual open house is set for Saturday, May 11.

For three hours that aftenoon, from noon to 3 p.m., “the public is invited to come learn all about the different policing tools, techniques, and resources used to help keep our community safe,” according to an event advisory.

The event will be held at Surrey RCMP’s main detachment, 14355 57th Ave, in celebration of National Police Week, which is marked from May 12 to 18.

Featured will be police boats, bikes, vehicles, helicopters and even robots.

Also, take in a police dog demonstration, help solve a crime scene using the latest forensics, and even send an officer into the dunk tank. Other highlights include an Air 1 helicopter landing, tours of the mobile police command centre and a free barbecue.

“Our open house is always a big hit with our community, and our officers and staff love interacting with our local residents at this family friendly event,” stated Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko.

“We are very proud to serve the citizens of Surrey and, together with our community and policing partners, showcase the diversity of the services and programs we have to offer.”

Sturko said those who attend the event should dress for the weather, as many of the activities will be held outside.

“In order to make this event more environmentally friendly, we are asking all guests to please bring their own water bottles to fill up at our free water stations,” the event advisory notes.

National Police Week began in 1970 as a way for police to connect with their communities and increase awareness about the services they provide, according to a post on the RCMP’s website.


