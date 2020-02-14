Jane Kline and Jean Harger admire the handmade Valentine’s Day cards they received Wednesday. Children were seen placing carefully crafted cards in several mailboxes that afternoon, the women said. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Heartfelt Valentine’s Day messages warm White Rock neighbourhood

Residents say effort behind handmade-card delivery ‘touches your heart’

If children who peppered a White Rock neighbourhood with handmade Valentine’s Day cards this week did it with an aim of touching hearts, they most certainly succeeded.

“They’re absolutely adorable,” Jane Kline said of the carefully crafted pink, red and white greeting cards bearing cut-out hearts and butterflies, colourful drawings and thoughtful messages.

“I just thought, how lovely.”

The cards were delivered out of the blue Wednesday afternoon, complete with sentiments including ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ ‘happy love Day’ and ‘We are all connected by love.’

Most were anonymous, one was signed by a boy named Lucas and those lucky enough to receive them were addressed by such titles as ‘neighbour,’ ‘White Rock citizen’ and ‘person.’

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers the share power of listening

Kline said some recipients discovered the cards in their mailboxes, while others – including her husband, Fred – happened to be outside when the deliveries were made.

Kline said Fred told her that a young girl amongst a small group of children who were walking with two adults handed him the pink and red creation. He beamed at the gift, and told the girl both how beautiful it was and that it was the first Valentine’s Day card he’d received this year – and the girl was noticeably pleased by the response, Kline said.

Neighbour Jean Harger also couldn’t say enough about how greatly appreciated the effort was.

“They’re just lovely,” Harger said of the cards. “The work they went to – absolutely gorgeous.”

With no children or grandchildren of her own, Harger said it is heartwarming to have children reach out in such a thoughtful way, and encouraging to think about the discussion that must have surrounded what she and Kline suspect was undertaken as a school project.

“It teaches them compassion and being thoughtful and kind to people,” she said. “They’re teaching the children to do kindness.

“It’s kind of special to do something like that. It touches your heart.”

Both Peace Arch and White Rock elementary are within walking distance of the Roper Avenue neighbourhood that the seniors call home. And while Kline had initially planned to call each of the schools to try and track down where the kindness came from so she could say thank you, she decided to share what happened with Peace Arch News, in hopes of giving the big-hearted initiative the accolades it deserves.

Harger agreed.

“Something like this should be recognized,” she said.

“It made my Valentine’s Day,” said Kline.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Jean Harger was touched to receive this card, adorned with bluebirds and butterflies. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Jane Kline shows the card a child handed to her husband as he stood in their Roper Avenue driveway Wednesday afternoon. She learned soon after that similar Valentine’s Day sentiments were delivered throughout the neighbourhood – an effort that warmed her heart. (Tracy Holmes photo)

