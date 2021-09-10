$10,000 Hole-In-One prize winner Brad Peterson (middle, holding star) with others at the F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic on Aug. 29 at Guildford Golf & Country Club. Pictured from left to right are Corey Anderson, Anita Rattan, Joe Pereira, Petersen, Scott Bearss, Diane Macfarlane, Travis Archibald. (submitted photo)

CHARITY EVENT

‘He jarred it, boom!’: Golfer’s hole-in-one scores $10K at Surrey charity tournament

Annual F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic raises money for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon

One golfer won $10,000 after he “slam-dunked” a hole-in-one during a charity tournament in Surrey.

The F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic, played Aug. 29 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, has raised more than $85,000 for Make-A-Wish BC & Yukon over the past decade.

This year, Brad Petersen scored an ace on the par-3 17th hole.

“He jarred it, boom! No bounce, right in the hole,” raved Al Lamons, tournament organizer. “Everyone all around the hole heard the cheers.”

A local school teacher, Petersen played on the team representing Canadian Western Bank, a major sponsor of the annual tourney.

The $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one is paid through Galon Insurance Brokers and does not impact the amount raised for charity.

The hole-in-one was a highlight on a warm, sunny day when 146 golfers hit the Guildford course for the event, hosted by F.U.B.A.R., or Friends United Beyond All Race.

“It was our 10th-year anniversary,” Lamons noted. “We started with 24 golfers and have grown the tournament to sell out each year.”

He said the F.U.B.A.R. “family” gives special thanks to all golfers, sponsors, volunteers and entertainers, including Toco Trini on steel pan, DJ Earl Da Pearl, Table Tutors DJs and former NHL player Darcy Rota.

The 2022 tournament will be played on Aug. 28. “Early bird” entry is $120 until July 1, 2022 on friendsunitedbeyondallrace.com. “For sponsorship opportunities towards helping to grant wishes for families battling critical illnesses, please email friendsunitedbeyondallrace@gmail.com,” Lamons added.

PICTURED: Following the F.U.B.A.R. Golf Classic on Aug. 29 at Guildford Golf & Country Club, a cheque-presentation with (from left to right) Melanie Hopkins, Anthony Mazzarolo, Vera Friesen, Phillip Milligan, Danny Sandhu, Dylan Edward’s, Mike Pigeau and Al Lamons. (submitted photo)


